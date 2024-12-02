



Integrated Finance is a fintech infrastructure platform that offers a comprehensive ledger designed to meet various needs, including accounts, cards, and compliance solutions. With a unified API and a marketplace featuring pre-built integrations, businesses can embed and launch financial products.

Fintech companies often spend weeks building their infrastructure and compliance tools before they can begin product development. This partnership addresses that challenge. Integrated Finance provides the necessary infrastructure, such as accounts, cards, and payment processing, while Flagright handles real-time anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, risk scoring, and transaction monitoring.

This collaboration paves a clearer route to production for teams:

Accelerated go-to-market: Integrated Finance’s platform shortens build time with pre-integrated providers and streamlined orchestration;

Simplified compliance: Flagright’s AML tools function out of the box, featuring transaction monitoring, risk scoring, case management, AI forensics, and more;

Reduced complexity: engineers can use pre-mapped APIs to minimise the intricacies of vendor integration and increase implementation speed.

This partnership is tailored for teams aiming to deliver faster while adhering to stringent regulatory standards.

Other partnerships from Flagright

In October 2024, Flagright announced that SEBES Technology, a fintech firm specialising in payment solutions, became its latest customer.

With the integration of Flagright's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening, which included sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), and adverse media checks, SEBES Technology sought to increase the security and compliance of its global financial services.

At the time, the company offered a variety of solutions, including online payments, virtual terminal payments, payout services, and tailored merchant accounts. With over 50 international and domestic payment methods available, SEBES Technology remained committed to delivering simplified and secure payment experiences for its customers.