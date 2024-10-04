SEBES Technology becomes Flagright's latest customer

By integrating Flagright’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening, including sanctions, PEP, and adverse media screening, SEBES Technology is set to improve the security and compliance of its global financial services. Currently, the company provides a range of solutions such as online payments, virtual terminal payments, payout services, and customised merchant accounts. Having more than 50 international and domestic payment methods, the company is committed to offering simplified and secure payment experiences to its customers.
