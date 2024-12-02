With this new integration with Plaid, First Advantage can deliver near-instant verification of an applicant’s present employment during the background screening process.

Employers and applicants are reportedly increasingly looking for faster and easier processes for background screening. Through this integration, First Advantage will supposedly be able to verify an applicant’s current employment in a matter of seconds via Plaid’s application programming interface (API). Near-instant employment verifications work on any device. Applicants simply access the screening application powered by First Advantage’s global technology platform from their mobile, tablet, or desktop device and follow the prompts, according to the official press release.

This new integration simplifies and ultimately speeds up the background screening process for applicants and our customers, First Advantage declared

About First Advantage

First Advantage is a global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers.

