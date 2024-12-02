FinXP implements ComplyRadar for automated transaction monitoring

By using ComplyRadar, FinXP will also be able to manage compliance cases and analyse suspicious transaction reports.

FinXP, founded in 2014, is a Malta-based electronic money institution licensed by the MFSA. The company is registered with the European Payments Council and SWIFT. It provides a PCI-certified payment gateway, IBAN accounts, SEPA Direct Debit services, and clearing services.

In recent news, FinXP announced a strategic partnership with CashtoCode, a cash payment service platform for online merchants.