FinXP, CashtoCode partner to enable cash payments acceptance for online merchants

Monday 12 April 2021 13:54 CET | News

FinXP, a Malta-based PSP, has announced a new strategic partnership with CashtoCode, a cash payment service platform for online merchants.

Via the integration, FinXP merchants can connect with CashtoCode as a new payment option and start accepting cash payments for online goods and services. As part of the deal, FinXP and CashtoCode will also team up to develop new payment products.

FinXP offers merchants several specialised payment options. The company expects high demand for CashtoCode’s cash deposit services among its merchants, especially with iGaming operators, digital entertainment brands, and financial services. CashtoCode offers these merchants access to a new market segment of customers who prefer to pay by cash for privacy and security reasons.


