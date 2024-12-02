The report surveyed 636 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance experts, from 77 companies around the world, and 74% of respondents revealed that money mule schemes, unwitting (44%) and witting (30%), are the most common money laundering threats. According to 56% of respondents, multi-customer, cross-wallet payment activity is the second most common money laundering threat.

Furthermore, 51% of the surveyed AML professionals highlighted the use of crypto and other non-compliant exchanges as the most common money laundering typology, while 19% pointed to crypto ATMs. According to the same report, the biggest challenges to AML programmes over the next two years will be represented by ever-changing AML regulations, cross-wallet activity and crypto/blockchain, as well as product implementation.

When it comes to finding and implementing solutions, 61% of respondents said that automated collation of data from multiple vendors will be a top AML/KYC (Know Your Customer) trend over the next five years. Half of the respondents agreed that using a RiskOps approach for data sharing between FIs will reinforce anti-money laundering efforts.

The top three goals for the AML compliance experts that took part in the report included achieving Perpetual Know Your Customer (pKYC) (54%), reducing false positives (54%) and accelerating AML investigations (45%).

Officials from Feedzai have stated in the company press release that multi-customer, cross-wallet payment activity to move funds between different accounts, and the use of crypto exchanges are the top money laundering tactics. They also highlighted that money laundering threats are constantly evolving, and that AML compliance teams are working to address these challenges even though they often feel like they’re playing catch-up.

The same representatives revealed that a RiskOps approach offers to make better use of data, do more to address the threat of cryptocurrency, and enable AML teams to demonstrate their effectiveness while bringing money mule activities to light.

Other developments from Feedzai

In July 2022, Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia (ARBM) partnered with Feedzai in order to leverage its RiskOps platform. RiskOps by Feedzai covers device authentication, malware defence, behavioural biometrics (along with a package of fraud detection scenarios from scams to account takeover) and a full suite of integrated fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions from customer due diligence to watchlist screening and transaction monitoring.

In June 2022, UK-based acquirer Trust Payments has partnered with Feedzai to implement the RiskOps risk management platform. According to the official press release, this partnership aimed to reinforce Trust’s commitment to a high-standard risk framework to help deliver trusted commerce solutions to its customers around the world.

For more information about Feedzai, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.