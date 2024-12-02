The Financial Conduct Authority has launched an enforcement investigation into Market Financial Solutions, which collapsed in February 2026.

The FCA confirmed the investigation in a statement published on 20 March 2026, noting that MFS held Annex 1 status, meaning it was registered with and supervised by the regulator solely for compliance with the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017. As an Annex 1 firm, MFS was not authorised or subject to broader FCA regulation, a distinction that is now central to questions around the regulator's remit in the case.

Collapse and creditor exposure

MFS specialised in complex property-related lending and had, until its collapse, remained relatively low-profile within the broader UK financial services sector. The lender was placed into administration following allegations of financial irregularities and mismanagement. Among the creditors reported to have exposure to MFS are Barclays, Santander, Jefferies, Elliott Management, and Atlas SP Partners, an Apollo-affiliated entity.

The scale of the shortfall, exceeding GBP 1.3 billion, has drawn attention to lending practices across both the banking sector and private credit markets. According to Reuters, the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority has separately requested information from lenders regarding funds extended to MFS, with concerns raised that institutions may not have conducted sufficient due diligence prior to extending credit.

Regulatory and market implications

The MFS collapse has reignited broader scrutiny of private credit markets, which have expanded significantly in recent years as non-bank lenders have taken on increasingly complex and sizeable exposures. The incident highlights the potential risks associated with firms that fall outside full FCA authorisation, operating instead under the more limited Annex 1 supervisory framework designed primarily to address financial crime compliance rather than prudential soundness.

The FCA has not disclosed the specific scope or focus of its enforcement investigation at this stage. Given the limitations of its supervisory mandate over MFS, the investigation is likely to centre on the firm's compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing obligations rather than broader conduct or prudential matters.

The administration of MFS and the subsequent regulatory and supervisory response underscore ongoing tensions between the growth of complex, specialist lending and the frameworks in place to monitor and mitigate associated risks across the UK financial system.