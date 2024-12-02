The implementation of this system aims to improve efficiency and streamline risk management for EP Resources. According to the official press release, in the fast-paced trading sector, effective management of trade and supply chain finance is essential to ensuring operational continuity and maintaining financial flexibility. By adopting RIVO, the Switzerland-based firm will use a fully automated, cloud-based platform designed to optimise liquidity and manage trade documents throughout their lifecycle, from issuance to amendment and cancellation.

RIVO offers a user-friendly design, integration capabilities, and advanced analytics. These attributes make it well-suited for companies such as EP Resources, which manage complex trade credit portfolios and require scalable tools. With the solution in place, EP Resources expects to reduce manual processes, minimise errors and delays, and gain real-time insight into its workflows.

According to representatives from EP Resources, the decision to implement RIVO followed an extensive market review. The company chose RIVO to improve their operational efficiency and strengthen their risk management framework. The system would help streamline their trade finance management, allowing them to focus on the core business and support growth.

Officials from Surecomp expressed confidence in the partnership, stating that RIVO is designed to provide companies with better control and efficiency in managing trade and working capital. They added that EP Resources is expected to see significant improvements in their operational and risk management processes.

What else has Surecomp been up to?

In July 2024, Surecomp announced a partnership with Visa to optimise trade finance and cross-border payments. The initiative represented a significant development in the cross-border trade finance payments, which offered banks and financial institutions an efficient and secure alternative to traditional payments systems, while also improving international transaction procedures around the world.

In addition, both companies continued to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. By combining Surecomp’s expertise in trade finance with Visa’s global payments network, the collaboration offered banks a new tool to optimise their operations and better serve their users.