Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Surecomp partners with Visa

Tuesday 30 July 2024 14:42 CET | News

Digital trade finance solutions provider Surecomp has announced its partnership with Visa in order to optimise trade finance and cross-border payments.

Following this announcement, the initiative represents a significant development in the cross-border trade finance payments, which offers banks and financial institutions an efficient and secure alternative to traditional payments systems, while also improving international transaction procedures around the world. 

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. By combining Surecomp’s expertise in trade finance with Visa’s global payments network, the collaboration will offer banks a new tool to optimise their operations and better serve their users. 

Digital trade finance solutions provider Surecomp has announced its partnership with Visa in order to optimise trade finance and cross-border payments.

More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, the initiative will combine Surecomp’s cloud-based trade finance platform RIVO, with Visa B2B Connect. This will develop a solution that is expected to streamline operations and optimise efficiency for financial institutions and banks. At the same time, the collaboration will extend the reach of both firms, which is expected to provide banks with access to extensive and secure networks for trade finance, as well as cross-border payment solutions. 

Visa B2B Connect represents a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network, which was developed in order to optimise the manner in which financial institutions process high-value corporate cross-border payments worldwide. The platform is set to increase transparency and predictability of such transactions by facilitating payments directly from the origin bank to the recipient financial institution. 

At the same time, banks will have the possibility to use RIVO for trade finance-related messaging, alongside Visa B2B Connect for payment messaging. This process will offer a more streamlined and secure process for managing trade finance payments and associated transactions. 



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, mobile payments, online payments, digital payments, ecommerce, cross-border payments, cross-border ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Surecomp, Visa
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Surecomp

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Surecomp and other articles related to Surecomp in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like