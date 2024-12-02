Entrust introduces Entrust Verified Signing



As per the press release, the Entrust Verified Signing solution integrates identity verification and identity and access management (IAM) with digital signatures to identify and authenticate people on both sides of digital transactions. The Identified Signing capabilities can be integrated into an organisation’s existing business processes and workflows or be deployed as a turnkey electronic signature solution.











In a recent survey by IDC, 86% of IT decision-makers said that they had invested in e-signature software in the past year and 85% said that they planned to do so in the next 12-18 months. However, identity has been a barrier to digitalising in-person processes – how to maintain trust in the identity of parties on each side of a high-risk, regulated transaction without face-to-face interaction.





The Verified Signing solution from Entrust is set to enable identity authentication of people using multiple sources, including public eID schemes, corporate identities, ID cards or passports and digital certificates issued by a trusted certificate authority (CA) or Qualified Trust Service Provider. By integrating identity verification and access management with secure digital signing, Entrust aims to provide organisations with the critical identity assurance they need to help meet compliance requirements and deliver digital workflows for high-risk agreements.





Officials from the company have stated that with Verified Signing, Entrust is placing identity and security at the core of e-signatures for a range of use cases that include high-assurance transactions as well as support for phishing-resistant identities with certificate-based authentication and the digital account onboarding process.





About Entrust

Entrust's mission is to keep the world moving safely by enabling trusted experiences for identities, payments, and data. The company offers a breadth of solutions that are important to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more.





