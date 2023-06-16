Entrust and Intexus to boost payment enablement for banks in LATAM

The partnership addresses the need for secure unified payment enablement for banks and credit unions in Latin America. As part of this expansion, Intexus will leverage Entrust’s digital card and instant issuance solutions to facilitate its ‘Card as a Service’ offering. Consequently, this is expected to narrow the technology gap within financial institutions in order to create a cohesive payment enablement program.
Similarly, according to the official statement, representatives from Intexus conveyed that the collaboration with Entrust enables them to boost payment enablement for the financial institutions in the region and, thus, allows the institutions to prioritise fostering relationships with their cardholders and members. Another benefit that banks and credit unions are reportedly expected to enjoy is a boost in revenue.
The joint venture comes at an opportune time, as the digital economy and ecommerce landscape in the region has reached a pinnacle. While there already was a noticeable trend towards digitalisation before the pandemic, its onset served as a catalyst. At the moment, it is estimated that financial services through a neobank or digital wallet are accessible to a portion representing approximately one-third of the Latin American population.
Entrust is an identity, payments, and data security provider that extends its solutions to facilitate trust for multi-cloud deployments, hybrid work, electronic signatures, encryption, mobile identities, and machine identity, among others. The fintech leverages a global network of partners and it extends its offerings to customers from over 150 countries.
Earlier in 2023, Entrust collaborated with Raiffeisen Bank International to enable it to expand its digital card services in Austria. Similarly, in late 2022, the fintech partnered Lithuania-based electronic money institution Genome to facilitate digital payments.
Intexus is a payment, data security, and identity solutions provider in LATAM. Their payment methods and data security services cater to the needs of businesses across diverse industries. One of its offerings is ‘Card as a Service’, a modular product that enables banks and credit unions to integrate digital card issuance into their current physical card programs.
