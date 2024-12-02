



By rolling out the Fortitude Pledge, Enfuce aims to screen all transactions, flag any high-risk ones, block ones that are prohibited, report those suspicious, and train employees in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism funding (CTF) best practices. Additionally, the company calls on financial institutions, businesses, and industry players to join Fortitude Pledge and mitigate financial fraud, in turn safeguarding individuals.











Furthermore, the launch comes during a period when fraudsters are more sophisticated in their operations, thus making it difficult to combat and causing substantial consequences to communities. Supported by AI and other advanced technologies, bad actors automate scams and exploit weaknesses across the digital payment landscape.

Through the Fortitude Pledge, Enfuce intends to eliminate all financial crime risks through all its card transactions. The pledge falls in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16) and focuses on compliance and raising awareness on the impact of financial crime, including money laundering and terrorist financing. Additionally, the standard solidifies Enfuce’s position in fraud prevention and compliance, while also underlining its commitment to advancing ESG in the payment space.





Latest news from Enfuce

The current announcement comes just a few months after Enfuce teamed up with Alisa Bank to roll out a business credit card for SMEs in Finland. The partnership was expected to augment the SME banking landscape by offering a secure, digital-first solution that met the increasing demand for flexible, safe, and cost-effective tools in the financial market.

Shortly before this, Enfuce joined forces with SEB Embedded and Humla to launch the Hemköp Matkonto payment card, with the new product focusing on improving how Swedish consumers managed their grocery spending. The card merged everyday shopping with advanced digital payment tools, enabling users to track spending and manage their budgets.