Enfuce, SEB Embedded, and Humla launch Hemköp card

The new product is aimed at improving how Swedish consumers manage their grocery spending. The card, now available to Hemköp customers, combines everyday shopping with advanced digital payment tools, allowing users to easily track spending and manage their budgets.
One of the key features of the Hemköp Matkonto card is the ability to earn 25% more membership points when shopping at Hemköp, both in-store and online. The card is powered by Enfuce’s cloud-based infrastructure, which ensures the platform is secure and efficient, making it easier for customers to keep track of their grocery purchases.
This product is the first to launch from the partnership and highlights how embedded finance is changing the way people interact with financial services. By integrating financial tools directly into the shopping experience, the card makes it easier for users to manage their finances and rewards.
The launch of the Hemköp Matkonto card is just the beginning for Enfuce, SEB Embedded, and Humla, with plans for further innovations in embedded finance. As more consumers seek integrated financial solutions, the partnership aims to offer more ways for customers to manage their finances with ease, setting the stage for new developments in the retail and fintech space.
