Eight Australian airports employ IDEMIA's end-to-end border control solution

In 2019, IDEMIA won the phase one contract to upgrade the airports’ old arrivals systems with its self-service biometric kiosk solution locally named ‘Gen3 Kiosk’. The kiosk went through rigorous system and user experience testing by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force, as well as passengers in real-life situations. Once it had passed all government deployment tests successfully, it was deployed at Darwin, Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Coolangatta, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney airports. Installation of 109 Gen3 Kiosks marked the completion of phase one in late 2021.









How does the solution work?

The phase two of the contract involves the delivery of eGates incorporating advanced biometric functionalities and capabilities: Travellers complete an initial 1:1 verification against their passport at the ‘Gen3 Kiosk’ enabling a match when they present themselves at the eGate. With this solution there is no need for a token, as the traveller’s face is used as proof of their identity, ensuring a smooth and stress-free travel experience.

After the COVID-19 lock-down, Australia is again prepared to welcome national and international travellers at its borders with a stress-free travel experience.

Company officials stated that they’re happy that the Australian government has once again selected IDEMIA as their partner of choice to help enhance the passenger journey. The innovative Gen3 border control solution contains advanced biometric capabilities that not only help streamline the passenger’s airport experience, but also increase security.





Also present in Singapore

At the beginning of 2022, IDEMIA has announced it will provide biometric solutions to facilitate the passenger experience, in particular the immigration process, to Singapore Changi Airport, Terminals 1 and 2.

This is in line with the New Clearance Concept (NCC) by Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which aims to make automated clearance the norm for all travellers to Singapore by 2023.

The new deployments in T1 and T2 will see an improvement to the current system with the integration of IDEMIA’s TraveLane 2 Step solution with ID-LookTM, its multi-biometric solution with on-the-spot identity verification, for a frictionless immigration clearance process.

IDEMIA first launched its biometric access system in Singapore in 2017 with the deployment of its TraveLane 1 Step solution and TraveLane 2 Steps solution at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4. Combining biometric technology with facial and fingerprint recognition, the solution helped increase passenger throughput without compromising on security, promoting secure travel for the airport’s local and global passengers. To date, the solution has processed over 12 million passengers.

