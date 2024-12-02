



AXA Partners is a global provider of assistance, credit and lifestyle protection, and travel Insurance. It offers integrated solutions to refine customer experiences or sells directly under the AXA brand. AXA Partners focuses on protecting customers during daily life and unexpected events. According to the company data, in 2024, it reported revenues of EUR 3 billion.

Through this partnership, AXA Partners has become the insurance provider for eDreams ODIGEO's travel brands in 15 countries across Europe, including eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, and Travellink. This collaboration aims to upgrade customer service by improving insurance offerings from the moment travellers book their trip until they return home.

The range of coverage includes:

Trip cancellations;

Medical emergencies;

Lost baggage and more.

As flexibility has become important for travellers, this partnership addresses consumer demands by offering customised insurance and assistance solutions that optimise the overall travel experience.

Other developments from eDreams ODIGEO

In February 2025, eDreams ODIGEO announced a strategic partnership with PayPal aimed at expanding the reach of Prime travel subscription benefits throughout the continent. This initiative was designed to offer PayPal users in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain complimentary access to Prime Discovery, the introductory tier of eDreams Prime, Opodo Prime, and GO Voyages Prime.

Through this collaboration, eligible PayPal customers enjoyed a one-year free membership to Prime Discovery. This included access to AI-personalised travel deals, exclusive discounts on flights, hotels, vacation packages, and car rentals, EUR 300 in monthly travel vouchers, advanced refunds for airline cancellations, and 24/7 priority customer support.

This partnership allowed PayPal users to experience the perks of a premium travel subscription without any initial costs, further integrating PayPal’s payment solutions into the expanding digital travel industry.