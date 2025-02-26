Subscribe
News

eDreams ODIGEO and PayPal expand Prime travel perks in Europe

Wednesday 26 February 2025 12:22 CET | News

eDreams ODIGEO, a Europe-based travel subscription platform and ecommerce company, has announced a strategic collaboration with PayPal to improve the reach of Prime travel subscription benefits across the continent.

The initiative aims to provide PayPal users in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain with complimentary access to Prime Discovery, the introductory membership tier of eDreams Prime, Opodo Prime, and GO Voyages Prime.

eDreams ODIGEO and PayPal to expand travel subscription perks in Europe

Through this partnership, eligible PayPal customers will receive a one-year free membership to Prime Discovery, enabling them to access AI-personalised travel deals and exclusive discounts on flights, hotels, vacation packages, and car rentals. Additional benefits include EUR 300 in monthly travel vouchers, advanced refunds for airline cancellations, and 24/7 priority customer support.

The collaboration allows PayPal users to experience the advantages of a premium travel subscription at no initial cost, further integrating PayPal’s payment solutions within the growing digital travel sector.

Strengthening market position in the global travel industry

The agreement positions PayPal as a key financial services partner in the European travel market, reinforcing its role as a preferred payment provider for frequent travellers. Prime subscribers are highly engaged users who book travel more frequently than non-members, contributing to PayPal’s presence in the EUR 1.5 trillion global travel industry.

By offering Prime Discovery membership as a benefit, PayPal improves its value proposition while supporting eDreams ODIGEO’s mission to transform the travel experience through AI-driven personalisation and subscription-based savings. This collaboration highlights the increasing convergence of fintech and travel, providing consumers with seamless payment solutions and exclusive travel perks.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, the partnership between eDreams ODIGEO and PayPal underscores the growing demand for digital-first, subscription-based travel solutions. By integrating AI-driven travel recommendations with PayPal’s secure payment ecosystem, the collaboration improves convenience, affordability, and flexibility for travellers. With the global travel sector expected to grow significantly in the coming years, such strategic alliances are set to play a key role in shaping the future of online travel bookings and digital payments.


