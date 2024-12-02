dLocal ramps up investment in fraud tech

The first product in the stack is Smart Defense, an advanced, custom-built solution that fights fraud based on data and machine learning models. The program augments its prediction capability by inspecting a high volume of transactions, by blocking suspicious payments and approving more genuine purchases. Merchants can subscribe to Smart Defense as a standalone feature even when processing their payments through a different PSP.

Adjacent to Smart Defense, dLocal presents Defense Manager, a user interface that offers merchants the ability to change a predefined set of rules. This tool puts fraud teams in charge of decision-making and is suited for companies that already have industry-specific fraud intel and dedicated teams.

Finally, with Chargeback Guarantee, merchants delegate all fraud management responsibilities and costs to dLocal. For a fee based on the volume of approved transactions, online companies without a dedicated fraud management team can leave it to dLocal to configure specific rules and cover all chargeback costs.

For more information about dLocal, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.