ComplyCube unveils improved support for Arabic IDs

The service, which is available via APIs, SDKs, and no-code solutions, supports IDs from Arabic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain.

Officials from ComplyCube have stated in the official press release that they are looking forward to helping companies tap into the growing markets of the Arab world, with nearly 500 million inhabitants and fast-paced economies. They also revealed that, in order to support the global expansion of businesses, ComplyCube is looking to improve its platform, language support, and omnichannel capability across its services.





How does ComplyCube work?

ComplyCube's document verification platform works with identity cards, residence permits, driving licences and passports from over 230 countries, and the document checking service relies on a combination of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and human reviewers.

In order to determine the authenticity of the analysed ID documents, the system performs 6 separate categories of analysis. These include a daylight and ultraviolet chromatic profile, as well as checks on visual security elements and font consistency.

Moreover, the platform’s auto-fill service leverages an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system in order to synchronously extract data from supported document types such as visas and health cards.

Other recent developments from ComplyCube

In June 2022, ComplyCube has rolled out face authentication, improving its biometric verification capabilities. The new offering compares a client's facial and biometric characteristics to previously enrolled faces, allowing businesses to create strong authentication processes for gated services and account reactivations, and repel Account Takeover (ATO) attacks.

In July 2022, Global KYC platform ComplyCube has announced that qualifying startups can now apply for credit allowances on its products and services worth up to GBP 40.000.

The company added that qualifying startups will get access to all available integration channels, including its Application Programming Interface (API), omnichannel Software Development Kits (SDKs), codeless, and low-code solutions. ComplyCube expects that the redesigned programme will support around 100 startups in 2022.

In the same month, ComplyCube partnered with Capital Pilot to offer identity verification for its automated startup investment fund. The GBP 5 million Boost Fund's investments are selected using Capital Pilot's Investability Rating System to back a diverse range of UK-based startup businesses through its alternative investment approach.

Capital Pilot’s officials stated that they are delighted Boost Fund I is up and running with a mission to promote greater diversity in capital allocation to startups. Thanks to ComplyCube, they have established strong AML controls that meet regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance.

