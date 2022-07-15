Subscribe
ComplyCube Startup Programme boosted with GBP 40.000

Friday 15 July 2022 12:30 CET | News

Global KYC platform ComplyCube has announced that qualifying startups can now apply for credit allowances on ComplyCube's products and services worth up to GBP 40.000.

The AI company says the improved startup package provides access to premium features and the necessary support to build a robust, risk-based AML/KYC framework. The AI-powered platform helps businesses win and retain customers by reducing customer dropout rates which can be as high as 38% with conventional identity verification and KYC tools and platforms.

ComplyCube adds that qualifying startups will get access to all available integration channels, including its Application Programming Interface (API), omnichannel Software Development Kits (SDKs), codeless, and low-code solutions.

ComplyCube expects that the redesigned programme will support around 100 startups in 2022. 


More: Link


Keywords: KYC, artificial intelligence, startup, program, identity verification
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: ComplyCube
Countries: World
