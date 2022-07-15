ComplyCube Startup Programme boosted with GBP 40.000

The AI company says the improved startup package provides access to premium features and the necessary support to build a robust, risk-based AML/KYC framework. The AI-powered platform helps businesses win and retain customers by reducing customer dropout rates which can be as high as 38% with conventional identity verification and KYC tools and platforms.
ComplyCube adds that qualifying startups will get access to all available integration channels, including its Application Programming Interface (API), omnichannel Software Development Kits (SDKs), codeless, and low-code solutions.
ComplyCube expects that the redesigned programme will support around 100 startups in 2022.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions