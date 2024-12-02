



As part of their collaboration, Collabria and Trulioo intend to deliver a simplified verification process for new cardholders. Implementing Trulioo capabilities is set to allow Collabria to augment the trust and safety of its digital platforms and advance its commitment to offering safe and improved financial solutions.











The partnership comes weeks after Trulioo introduced an instant results feature, with the service assisting enterprise organisations in scaling their verification speed. The company launched the capability to both minimise the onboarding time and increase verification efficiency. In addition, Trulioo intended to offer operational advancements without compromising accuracy.





Collabria and Trulioo’s partnership

By leveraging Trulioo’s verification features, Collabria is set to benefit from compliant and automated onboarding experiences that meet its business needs and demands. Also, considering that the company is on a growth path, implementing Trulioo’s solutions allows it to fully automate its Know Your Business (KYB) review besides its current Know Your Client procedures, thus augmenting the overall member and cardholder experiences. Trulioo’s identity verification technology supports the authentication of over 5 billion individuals and 700 million business entities across 195 countries. With Trulioo’s platform, Collabria is set to witness a minimisation in fraud rates while ensuring a secure and efficient way to receive new cardholders.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Collabria mentioned that Trulioo’s technology supports their company’s commitment to elevating its measures against fraud and ensuring a faster and safer experience for cardholders. At the same time, merging Trulioo’s technology with Collabria’s knowledge enables the latter to optimise its verification processes, augment onboarding outcomes, and benefit from additional opportunities for its partners and members.

