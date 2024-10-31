Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Trulioo launches instant results feature

Thursday 31 October 2024 12:43 CET | News

Trulioo, a provider of identity verification services, has announced the launch of its instant results capability, with the solution supporting enterprise organisations to increase their verification speed. 

In a bid to further support enterprises in optimising their operations, Trulioo introduced an instant results capability that can both reduce the onboarding time and scale verification speed. The company works towards providing operational efficiencies without compromising accuracy.

Trulioo’s instant results capability now available

The current news comes shortly after Trulioo launched the Trulioo Fraud Intelligence, a capability that is intended to offer predictive risk insights across 195 countries. With the solution, the company focused on augmenting how global businesses manage synthetic and third-party fraud, as the tool provides comprehensive coverage across a range of markets by combining risk indicators with consortium data, advanced velocity monitoring, and real-time signal monitoring in a single API.

Trulioo’s instant results capability

The newly introduced instant results feature underlines Trulioo's commitment to continuous development that meets the needs, demands, and preferences of the industry, with the company aiming to deliver faster verification outcomes. In addition, the tool supports organisations in optimising processing times while maintaining verification integrity and meeting compliance requirements. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Trulioo mentioned that their company continues to solidify its platform via strategic improvements in data sequencing and intelligent routing through a single API.

By leveraging Trulioo’s platform capability to offer faster verification results, businesses are set to be able to simplify the onboarding process, minimise complexities, and advance the growth of their operations. At the time of the announcement, the instant results feature was available to all Trulioo customers as part of the company’s platform.

Besides launching new services and upgrading its platform, Trulioo entered several collaborations recently to further advance its operations. For example, just before introducing Trulioo Fraud Intelligence, the company expanded its ongoing partnership with Airwallex to assist in the verification of several forms of identification, including passports, ID cards, and driver’s licences in the regions they operate in.

For more information about Trulioo, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, identity verification, digital verification, online security, online platform
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Trulioo
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Trulioo

|
Discover all the Company news on Trulioo and other articles related to Trulioo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like