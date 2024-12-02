ClearSale launches new customer portal





The ClearSale customer portal provides the ability to see fraud detection and prevention information from a higher overview all the way to individual transactions. With the refreshed portal, ClearSale aims to offer its clients an efficient user experience along with new features by making understanding and analysing fraud data simpler as well as managing transactions and chargebacks efficiently.





Clients will see aggregated fraud data for their stores on their personalised dashboards, with the ability to view chargeback information, a roll-up of avoided fraud, and more. Moreover, they will also have the ability to delve deeper into specific orders to get data on order details, payments, and even the transaction’s fraud score and specific fraud-related red flags.





The chargebacks screen offers an overview of all chargeback claims, a detailed view of each claim, and includes important documentation and data related to that chargeback. ClearSale’s aim is to present each screen with information in a user-focused design, by streamlining fraud management and analysis at every level.











According to the press release, ClearSale has enhanced the portal’s functionality to core features based on real customer feedback. This refreshed customer portal also provides new features, highlighted by an overview of the initial analysis results on the order page. This summary of an order’s analysis provides quick access to individual order insights and information.





Some clients have been making use of the beta release of the portal since early June, however, ClearSale states that the portal is now released to all customers beginning on August 22, 2023, with all new features, functionality, and user interface made available.





More about ClearSale

ClearSale aims to offer complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining statistical technology with a team of specialised fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. The company has over 6,000 customers around the world, with offices in the US and Brazil. ClearSale also offers chargeback guarantees and is focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention.



ClearSale mission is to help businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience, thereby enabling clients to transact safely, even in dynamic or possibly challenging international markets.





