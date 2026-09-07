Citi Hong Kong has partnered with Mastercard to launch a virtual credit card with dynamic card validation codes.

According to Financial Times, the capability is aimed at strengthening protection for online transactions and is set to become available to eligible Citi Mastercard credit card customers in Hong Kong in the coming months through the Citi Mobile App.

Addressing card-not-present fraud

The launch responds to growth in card-not-present (CNP) transactions, where physical card details are not verified at the point of sale. According to Citi, approximately 80% of credit card fraud attempts in Hong Kong are linked to CNP transactions. The bank reported that in 2025, Citi Hong Kong recorded year-on-year growth of more than 20% in combined domestic ecommerce and recurring transaction volumes, with growth rates higher still for transactions conducted in foreign currency. In addition,

How the dynamic CVC works

The solution is accessed through the Citi Mobile App and combines a virtual credit card number with a dynamic CVC, which generates a one-time verification code for each new transaction. A generated code that goes unused within its validity window refreshes automatically when the app is next opened. The feature is built on Mastercard's tokenisation infrastructure, under which card details are replaced with unique, time-limited codes for each transaction, so that intercepted credentials cannot be reused for further payments.

Citi has positioned the virtual card as an addition to, rather than a replacement for, the physical card. Customers will be able to continue using their physical Citi Mastercard card for in-person purchases, while directing online subscriptions, recurring payments, e-commerce transactions, and mobile wallet use through the virtual card. In addition, Citi said the arrangement allows customers to separate online and offline spending and limit the exposure of their primary card credentials without changing their existing card usage.

Context

The launch forms part of a broader programme of digital investment by Citi Hong Kong, which the bank has linked to efforts to expand its digital banking and card security offering. Citi and Mastercard representatives described the collaboration as reflecting continued work on tokenisation-based security measures for digital commerce, in a period marked by rising online transaction volumes and continued exposure to CNP fraud across the region.