



Following this announcement, the AI-powered extension will enable businesses to securely verify and re-authenticate returning customers in a fast and secure manner by leveraging live video and facial matching. This process aims to remove friction from critical client flows such as password recovery, employee onboarding, and safe platform access.

In addition, Checkout.com will focus on its commitment to optimise digital identity security, while also reflecting a broader investment in building trust throughout the overall digital economy. The company will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Checkout.com’s face authentication launch

According to the official press release, IDV uses AI-based facial matching and liveness detection to verify users against their onboarding data, while also detecting spoofing attempts like deepfakes, masks, or video injection. At the same time, the feature can be triggered at any point in the user journey, and is fully automated, removing the need for passwords, one-time codes, or manual review.

In addition, the new solution supports a broad set of industries, including but not limited to government, healthcare, financial services, e-signatures, food delivery, loyalty programs, and airlines. Global brands such as DocuSign, Uber Eats, and European fintech Swan were given access to Checkout.com’s IDV in order to provide a secure and low-friction user journey. Furthermore, the tool was developed to meet FIDO Alliance certification requirements and achieve consistent algorithm performance, as well as offering businesses and users alike inclusive and safe experiences.



