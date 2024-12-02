Checkout.com launches Identity Verification















The new service uses an identity verification process that leveraged proprietary AI trained on data points that are labelled by advanced ID fraud experts. The solution uses video and artificial intelligence processing in order to capture the ID document and to verify a short video of the individual in 25fps, 1000 images/flow. Customers are set to be verified in a couple of minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the product is set to be available in multiple countries around the globe.

Users need to use the video mode on their mobile phone and show an identity document, as well as their face in order to leverage the Identity Verification service. By using artificial intelligence, the product offers customers guidance throughout the process, providing live feedback on how to show the document to verify its authenticity, and how to move their face so the AI can recognise them and combat fraud. Furthermore, the tool also communicates to the individuals if the file they are scanning is invalid, if they have the wrong passport or driving license, and others.

The AI feature removes the identity document on the video, being able to monitor hologram and colour changes common in most files, in addition to the transparency and opacity that can be present with some documents. It can also identify possible deep fakes or fraudulent identity files and documents by monitoring the series of short and easy face movements made by the customers.

Identify Verification does not need a specific application or software compatibility in order to be used, requiring only the clients to be connected to the internet. Businesses can direct clients to an interface with their logo and branding to facilitate an efficient experience and can onboard without human interaction.

Identity Verification can also be used to improve the manner in which businesses scale, by having a friction-free, compliant, secure, and fast client verification process. While being designed on an expansive list of ID documents across several places globally, the tool already verified individuals around the world, fighting against fraud and other online threats.

One of the clients that used the tool is Uber Eats, which partnered with Checkout.com to streamline delivery driver onboarding and to check the authenticity of every document provided by individuals.



Checkout.com’s recent partnerships and product launches

Checkout.com had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

At the end of June 2023, the global payments solution provider Checkout.com launched Intelligent Acceptance, an offering designed for merchants that helps them boost acceptance rates. AI-powered optimisation engine, the Intelligent Acceptance tool was developed by reportedly training it on Checkout.com’s global network and its domain expertise insights.

Earlier in the same month, US-based embedded banking software platform Treasury Prime partnered with Checkout.com in order to improve enterprise payment services. The collaboration aimed to offer new payment solutions that benefit both businesses and their end users. The firms were set to launch several new initiatives in the following months, including a tool that allows end users to fund their accounts by using their debit card credentials.