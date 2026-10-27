As consumers begin allowing AI agents to search, compare, and buy products on their behalf, merchants face a new question: who bears the cost when a consumer later disputes a purchase completed by an agent they authorised? US-based dispute management company Chargebacks911 has launched an AI agent purchase indemnification service designed to protect merchants against qualifying chargebacks arising from these transactions.

Identifying and covering AI agent transactions

Chargebacks911 identifies transactions that involve AI agents and indemnifies merchants against qualifying chargebacks linked to those purchases. To do this, the service draws on the company's AI technology, behavioural intelligence, and dispute data to identify purchasing patterns, assess transactions involving AI agents, and determine which ones are eligible for protection.

The service has been built as an add-on that runs alongside merchants' existing fraud filters and payment infrastructure. Merchants do not need to replace their current fraud prevention systems or change their checkout to use it. Donald Kossmann, CTO of Chargebacks911, said that in agentic commerce the transaction is only one part of the picture, and that understanding behaviour, authorisation, and what happens after the purchase is necessary to assess risk.

Liability questions in agentic commerce

The launch comes as the payments industry debates consumer authorisation, merchant liability, and how AI-initiated transactions should be identified and authenticated. Card schemes are developing their own frameworks for agent-initiated payments, including Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol and Mastercard's Agent Pay. Chargebacks911 argues that merchants should not have to carry this new category of post-transaction risk on their own.

Monica Eaton, Founder and CEO of Chargebacks911, said agentic commerce should be an opportunity for merchants rather than a category of transactions they must accept at their own risk. She added that merchants should be able to take part without removing their fraud systems or redesigning their checkout. The service is available to merchants as part of Chargebacks911's suite of post-transaction risk and dispute management solutions.