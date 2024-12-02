





In response to a request for information, the CFPB, which is a unit of the Federal Reserve System appointed to ensure that consumer financial markets are fair, transparent, and competitive, underlined several findings regarding the role of regulators in managing the adoption of emerging technologies and fostering and accelerating the development of the financial services sector. Some of them include regulators having legal mandates to ensure that existing rules are enforced on all technologies, even if they are marketed as new or novel, to guarantee that all market participants comply with the rules to assist innovation, and to establish clear regulatory requirements that encourage firms to invest in improved products and services.Moreover, as detailed in the official press release, the request for information demands specific feedback on legislative, regulatory, or supervisory improvements regarding the use of AI. Previously, the CFPB experimented with providing sandboxes and other forms of special regulatory treatment to firms to foster innovation, however, the agency’s programs did not meet their purpose of encouraging pro-consumer advancement in financial markets.