CFPB suggests interpretive rule for paycheck advance products

In a bid to guarantee that workers are aware of the costs and fees of paycheck advance products, the CFPB proposed an interpretive rule in which it explains that these are consumer loans subject to the Truth in Lending Act. The rule is set to also address the unusual practice of workers tipping their lender or employers, as well as to ensure fair competition in the market.
Fees for particular tips and expedited delivery meet the Truth in Lending Act’s standard for being considered finance charges, while when the paycheck advance product is no-fee and bears no cost to the employee, many requirements would not apply;
In addition to other requirements, earned wage lenders are required to offer workers appropriate disclosure about the finance charges. Through this, borrowers can understand and compare loan options, with clear disclosures also increasing price competition and benefiting firms that provide viable products.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions