Callsign's new Dynamic Interventions combats authorised push payment scams

This technology allows organisations to detect social engineering scams in real time and intervenes when fraud is detected, delivering contextually relevant and personalised messages protecting the user from fraud.











Identifying bad actors

Using machine learning, the Callsign platform understands recurring behavioural patterns of users when they make online payments and uses that knowledge to detect if the user is acting under coercion. Combined with threat and malware detection, Dynamic Interventions can intervene the moment a customer might be in danger, delivering intelligent, contextual, and timely fraud messages to the consumer or stopping payments altogether. Crucially, for genuine users performing recognised activity these messages won’t be presented. This ensures users will not get message fatigue.

The platform identifies threats by asking these questions:

Is the session secure?

Is the user human? Is there any malware present on the user’s device or has their device been compromised by a bad actor?

Is this user authorised? Is the user allowed to make the transactions they wish to make?

Is the user being tricked? Are they performing any actions that are unusual, such as making a big transfer to a suspicious account? Does their behaviour indicate that they are under some sort of duress or being coached? How can we manage the risks and user experience? What user journeys do we need to orchestrate?

How exactly it works?

For example, a bad actor may attempt to deploy an impersonation attack against a genuine user, by claiming to be a bank representative and asking for a large payment. As the legitimate user attempts to initiate the payment, Callsign’s Orchestration Engine detects something is wrong by screening the genuine user’s device to ensure that a fraudster isn’t using remote access software to take over the account, or that malware was running, ensuring that the fraudster can’t fool the technology by turning it off at specific stages in the digital journey.

From here, the genuine user’s typing cadence and mouse movements are monitored, for example, they may be slower and more ponderous, indicating they are on the phone receiving directions. Before the payment is approved, Dynamic Interventions powered by Callsign’s Orchestration Engine asks the user about the payment they are making, prompting them with multiple contextual questions.

Based on customer answers, threat detection and customer behaviour, the technology establishes if a bad actor is directing them. The answers confirm to Callsign they are under attack, the Orchestration Engine would advise them it is likely that they are under the influence of a bad actor, and to not comply with their instructions, or would intervene to prevent payment taking place.

When contrasted with the current set-up that requires users to read and consent to generic messaging in a challenging user interface, this approach is more targeted, user friendly, and engaging. Organisations can customise the interventions to suit their sector and their customers’ needs and can be deployed with just a few clicks of a mouse without any need for coding. Consequently, fraud teams can establish interventions to counter new attacks quickly and efficiently, ensuring that bad actors aren’t successful.

