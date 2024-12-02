BR-DGE partners with Sift





Through this collaboration, BR-DGE merchants can access Sift’s machine learning platform for fraud and risk decisioning via its payments ecosystem connectivity tool, BR-DGE Connect. The two companies’ alliance also enables merchants to benefit from the combined integration of payment orchestration, network tokenisation, and a fraud prevention platform.











The partnership’s objective

By merging BR-DGE Vault, a network tokenisation product, and Sift’s AI-powered decisioning engine, the two companies intend to create a more secure and simplified payment experience for merchants and consumers. BR-DGE’s capabilities to encrypt sensitive payment data for a full end-to-end payment lifecycle through BR-DGE Vault can be enhanced by Sift’s platform of fraud management tools. This aims to provide merchants with a high level of security and a frictionless checkout experience.



According to BR-DGE’s officials, by partnering with Sift, the company can provide merchants with access to an additional layer of security, promoting trust and loyalty among customers. Through BR-DGE’s payment orchestration platform and its network of payment participants, partners can acquire new merchants, accelerate the onboarding process, and receive access to marketing and sales resources.





More information about BR-DGE

With its objective being to provide merchants with simplified and flexible payment experiences, BR-DGE developed an independent payment orchestration platform and product suite. By being integrated into their business, merchants can manage the customer experience through a single access point to the payment ecosystem. BR-DGE supports merchants in their growth journey by enabling them to create a payment infrastructure, optimised authorisation rates, consolidate reporting, and the ability to onboard improved features.





Previous developments from Sift





Recently, Sift announced additional platform capabilities that intend to address digital risk in emerging payments and enable enhanced fraud decisioning. To address current challenges in the financial industry, Sift introduced new capabilities specific to the payment ecosystem, including expanded payment coverage, weighted cohort ML modelling, and customisable UX.During the same period, the company revealed new reseller and integration partnerships to expand its reach and enable complete customer journey protection. With the Partner Program, Sift created relationships with journey orchestration company Spec, payment orchestration platforms MoneyHash, BR-DGE, and DEUNA, as well as identity verification and biometric authentication platform Incode, fraud prevention solutions provider Scudetto, and ID services firm Acensi Cyber.

