Bottomline updates its internal threat management solution





Following this announcement, the new upgraded technology is expected to provide banks, FIs, and non-banking financial institutions with the opportunity to optimise the manner in which they monitor, detect, and prevent fraud from taking place within their business. At the same time, the improved solutions will allow companies and insights to use data visualisations, threat profiles, and advanced case management strategies, in order to fight insider fraud and online threads.







More information on the product launch

Global business payments and cash management provider, Bottomline delivers its partners and customers secure and comprehensive solutions in order to improve how they modernise payments and transactions.

Bottomline’s Internal Threat Management Solution (ITM) was developed to build on its `record and replay` screen capture technology for non-invasive insider monitoring. This process will take place by designing dashboards that illustrate critical data and core financial system access attempts, while also tracking them back to unauthorised users and clients. It will also provide FIs with the possibility to access information technology and security professionals with more than 100 potential threat profiles that are based on Bottomline’s experience in detecting and defending against the overall score of insider fraud.

In addition, Bottomline’s internal threat technology combines optimised technology and data to provide financial institutions and banks with both on-premise and SaaS-based services to tackle fraud. Risk teams will be given the possibility to leverage screen-by-screen record and replay technology with multiple analytical scenario rules. Furthermore, by combining data from different systems, risk experts will be enabled to investigate, triage, and report potential frauds within an expansive ecosystem, rather than in the process of isolated cases.

By leveraging data improved by machine learning and the company’s experience in protecting its partners and companies, Bottomline’s technology will focus on the process of rapidly spot anomalies, speeding up investigations by identifying unusual behavior as well as risks. Whether an internal threat is unintentional or malicious, the technology visually maps connections that take place between unusual activities and customers, while Bottomline will expedite the detection of insider activity and also include external fraud initiated from within.





For more information about Bottomline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.