Bottomline integrates with Trellix XDR

Following this integration, clients are enabled to correlate mainframe actions with events in Trellix XDR and its ecosystem of 1,000 third-party integrations, allowing them to better protect their assets from constantly evolving cyber threats, including insider threats.





Bottomline, Trellix XDR collaboration details

Being a member of the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance, Bottomline plays a role in the programme’s mission of accelerating the development of interoperable security products and simplifying their integration within complex customer environments, aiming to bring improved value and protection to joint customers against the threat landscape. Through this collaboration, Bottomline and Trellix aim to address a rising industry need to decrease response times from security events and remediate compromised systems in an easier manner, leading to a simplified threat defence lifecycle.

As per the information detailed in the press release. Bottomline’s purpose-built user monitoring solution, Record & Replay, assists FIs and companies with creating a defence against threats from both internal and external users of their systems. The offering’s non-invasive, invisible security helps capture all user behaviour across enterprise mainframes, web, and mission-critical systems in real-time, looking to protect against threats and intentional or unintentional data leakage alike. Following this announcement, Record & Replay’s capabilities are available to Trellix XDR customers.











Commenting on the news, Omri Kletter, Global VP of Fraud and Financial Crime, Bottomline advised that Record & Replay’s integration within the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance programme underscores the company’s cultural commitment to helping businesses fight threats on all fronts. As per their statement, nowadays, this includes assisting customers across the ecosystem in maintaining compliance, safeguarding data, and systems, and preventing fraud and financial crime threats from insiders and employees, whether these have been instigated accidentally or intentionally.

Adding on the announcement, Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Americas, Trellix said that the collaboration with Bottomline aligns with the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance’s mission of further strengthening the security and operational resilience of its customers, adding that they expect the joint solution to enable new workflows for security and compliance, a key goal of the programme.

Bottomline Technologies aims to make business payments simple, smart, and secure for businesses no matter the size, with its payments and software platforms being leveraged by over 10,000 corporate customers, and 1,400 commercial and business banks to expedite digital transformation within the business payment and financial management world.

