BaFin has imposed a new set of supervisory measures on online bank N26, intensifying regulatory pressure on the fintech.

The actions include restrictions on parts of N26’s business in the Netherlands and the appointment of a special monitor to oversee compliance and governance improvements. The move represents the second time since 2021 that BaFin has mandated direct supervisory oversight of the digital bank.

N26, which operates across multiple European markets under a German banking licence, has experienced a period of operational and governance instability. Over the past year, the lender has undergone several changes at both the management and supervisory board levels, reflecting ongoing efforts to address regulatory expectations and internal control challenges. The bank has indicated that it is maintaining active cooperation with supervisory authorities and the appointed special representative as part of the remediation process.

As part of the latest measures, BaFin has barred N26 from offering new mortgage products in the Netherlands. The restriction follows the findings of a special audit conducted in 2024, which identified significant weaknesses in several core areas of the bank’s operations. According to the regulator, deficiencies were particularly evident in risk management, complaint handling, and the organisational structure supporting the lending business. These shortcomings were deemed serious enough to constitute breaches of Germany’s Banking Act.

Regulatory scrutiny and fintech risk exposure

The intervention highlights broader regulatory concerns surrounding fast-growing digital banks operating across borders in the European Union. N26 serves more than 8 million customers across roughly 24 countries, according to company disclosures, and reached a valuation of approximately USD 9 billion during the peak of fintech investment in 2021. Rapid customer growth has historically placed pressure on internal systems, particularly in areas such as anti-money laundering controls, credit risk oversight, and customer service infrastructure.

BaFin has increased its supervisory intensity across the financial sector in recent years. In 2023 alone, the regulator conducted hundreds of special audits and ongoing inspections, with a particular focus on IT resilience, governance frameworks, and consumer protection. European banking authorities have similarly tightened oversight, reflecting lessons learned from high-profile compliance failures and the increasing complexity of digital financial services.

For N26, the renewed appointment of a special monitor signals that previous remediation efforts have not fully satisfied regulatory expectations. The monitor is tasked with overseeing the implementation of corrective measures and ensuring sustained compliance. While the restrictions apply specifically to certain business lines and jurisdictions, the case underscores the challenges faced by fintech banks as they scale within Europe’s highly regulated financial system.