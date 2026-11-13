BaFin has fined Deutsche Bank EUR 8 million for slow complaint handling and delayed securities account transfers during its Postbank IT migration.

Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) imposed the fines on 11 November 2026 for breaches of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). The breaches relate to shortcomings in the migration of Postbank customers to Deutsche Bank’s shared IT platform, known as Project Unity. In 2023, the bank failed to put in place appropriate organisational arrangements to deal promptly with the higher volume of customer complaints caused by the data migration.

Breakdown of the fines

The bank also failed to execute orders to transfer securities accounts without delay. Of the total EUR 8 million, EUR 5.5 million relates to processing customer complaints too slowly and EUR 2.5 million to delays in transferring securities accounts. The two fines correspond to separate organisational obligations set out in the WpHG.

Under the WpHG, orders to transfer securities accounts count as customer orders and must be executed without delay, and within three weeks at the latest. Investment services firms are required to have arrangements in place that ensure customer orders are carried out promptly, as set out in section 69(1) of the act.

Organisational requirements for investment firms

Section 80(1) of the WpHG also requires investment services firms to make and implement appropriate organisational arrangements to ensure investment services are provided properly and to minimise delays in identifying and remedying disruptions to their operations. These obligations include arrangements for dealing with customer complaints without delay, and form part of the general requirements for compliance organisation at investment services firms.

BaFin can impose fines when a company breaches the organisational obligations set out in the WpHG, with a maximum of EUR 5 million per fine or up to 10% of total revenue. Project Unity moved Postbank’s customers onto Deutsche Bank’s IT systems, and the fines relate to the bank’s handling of the effects of that migration on customers in 2023.