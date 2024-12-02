



Through this initiative, authID intends to increase security and transparency for philanthropy efforts, supporting EinStrong Foundation, which is an organisation focused on alleviating poverty and offering transparent and traceable assistance to underprivileged populations globally. As part of this move, authID aims to deliver its biometric authentication technology, which is set to advance how the EinStrong Foundation and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) attain their social welfare objectives. Additionally, the integration intends to ensure visibility and scaled accountability to donation partners.











The announcement comes just days after authID and TurboCheck signed an agreement to deploy the former’s biometric identity verification services. By teaming up with authID, TurboCheck intended to minimise the risk to its clients associated with fraudulent activities, while utilising authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication solutions to validate candidates with privacy protection and identity trust services.





authID’s backing for the philanthropy sector

With authID’s Verified solution, EinStrong and its donors are set to be able to definitively identify financial-disbursement recipients more efficiently, while with the company’s technology, the NGO’s ESi programme can enable target recipients to register and authenticate themselves without requiring an ID or other documentation. The initiative comes after a successful test phase started in the spring of 2024, with the programme now being provided to recipients worldwide.

Furthermore, considering that direct donation models scale in popularity and success rates, EinStrong’s Esi app assists donors in bypassing logistical complexities and bureaucratic layers so they can reach recipients more easily. At the same time, the NGO is set to leverage authID’s de-duplication features as part of this initial launch to countries in Asia and Africa. The collaboration with authID highlights EinStrong’s commitment to mitigate extreme poverty while trusting recipients to spend their funds in ways that benefit their families.