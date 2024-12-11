Subscribe
TurboCheck partners authID for identity identification solutions

Wednesday 11 December 2024 15:01 CET | News

authID, a provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, has announced that TurboCheck, a SaaS platform, has signed an agreement to deploy authID's biometric identity verification services.

 

TurboCheck aims to help employers and staffing firms, offering digital identity verification by analysing candidates’ online footprints, validating references, and detecting fabricated personas.

By collaborating with authID, TurboCheck aims to reduce the risk to their clients associated with fraudulent applications, while leveraging authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication solutions to verify candidates with privacy protection and identity trust solutions.

authID partners TurboCheck

 

Details about the partnership

TurboCheck selected authID for its ability to deliver a simple identity verification experience that is fast, accurate, and user-friendly while identifying fraudsters, dishonest applicants, and deepfakes.

TurboCheck will deploy authID’s biometric identity verification capabilities to secure candidate vetting and remote onboarding across devices and browsers in 700 milliseconds. Identity verification is completed by checking the validity of an identity document, such as a driver’s licence or passport, then matching a selfie to the credential photo using facial biometrics.

Hiring fraud using AI

Hiring fraud happens when someone cheats during the hiring process, and it can involve people defrauding organisations. This can include things like fake qualifications, made-up job histories, or even identity theft.

There's growing worry about hiring fraud, especially with fake qualifications and the use of AI tools. For instance, scammers could use deepfakes to pretend to be someone else during a job interview with the intent of getting hired, stealing company secrets or scamming the company for money. In more sensitive jobs that need background checks, this could mean people with criminal records or without proper qualifications end up in positions they shouldn't legally be in.

Studies show that fraudulent candidates using AI-generated fake IDs and deepfake videos are increasingly disrupting online hiring, with 31,200 confirmed cases of employment-identity theft or wage fraud in 2023. 


