CRS, a credit fraud and compliance platform, has partnered with AtData, a provider of email address intelligence, to launch its latest product, Fraud Finder.

AtData officials highlight the important role of email in digital identity, enabling more precise, flexible, and efficient fraud detection compared to traditional identity tools.

Therefore, AtData’s email validation data aims to optimise CRS's new product, Fraud Finder. This email-centric fraud detection solution helps identify risks early in the customer journey, even before a credit check is performed.

Whether verifying a user at sign-up, reviewing risk before checkout, or monitoring credential changes, CRS Fraud Finder delivers real-time identity risk intelligence using the following features:

Email-based scoring using billions of monthly signals;

IP address location checks and mismatch detection;

Phone and address validation to identify inconsistencies;

Structured output to facilitate automated decision-making or simplify manual review.

With AtData’s features, CRS Fraud Finder analyses billions of monthly behavioral email signals and delivers a cost-effective, API-ready solution that identifies fraud patterns, including synthetic IDs, account takeovers, fake accounts, suspicious updates, and transactional abuse. The flexible API can be integrated directly into the onboarding process or transaction flows, delivering structured, decision-ready output for immediate action.

Whether onboarding new users, verifying transactions, or reviewing account changes, CRS Fraud Finder enables credit teams to respond accurately and optimally when fraud is detected.

AtData launched Validation 2.0

In June 2025, AtData announced the introduction of Validation 2.0, a framework that redefined email validation in the growing digital ecosystem. AtData specialised in email address intelligence and offered privacy-compliant solutions. The company focused on detecting malicious users and providing real-time fraud prevention, which helped organizations avoid fake accounts, reduce fraudulent transactions, and mitigate promotion abuse. AtData’s email validation utilised a behavioural activity network for continuous, real-time, intelligence-driven verification