Amadeus acquires Vision-Box





Following this announcement, the acquisition of Vision-Box will enable Amadeus to bring new capabilities around its biometrics hardware and software, as well as add border control services to its portfolio.

Through this combined offering, Amadeus is also expected to be enabled to deliver full end-to-end, secure, and efficient passenger experience from the beginning of their travel experience to boarding. Customers and clients will be given the possibility to have transparency and control over their booking process, to arrival at the airport, as well as through border control and boarding.

Amadeus will be fully acquiring Vision-Box for an agreed price of approximately EUR 320 million. Furthermore, 470 Vision-Box employees will also transfer to Amadeus. At the moment, the deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is set to close in H1 2024.







More information on the acquisition

Biometrics technology was developed in order to allow customers to arrive at the boarding gate on time, reduce their overall stress level, and access more time to spend in lounge or retail areas. At the same time, the frictionless touchpoints allow airports to provide a faster and more efficient boarding experience, as well as optimised on-time performance targets.

As the use of biometrics in border control is expected to grow significantly in the following years, with the Biometrics Research Group estimating that the global sector is expected to develop to USD 86.1 billion by 2028, this acquisition will focus on meeting the changes of the travel industry, as well as its increased plan on the digitalisation of the passenger journey.

At the same time, the companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers, as well as improving their overall travel experiences, meeting operational pressures, and remaining compliant with regulatory demands.

The acquisition is set to contribute to Amadeus’ aim to connect the travel industry by delivering and providing users with a secure and efficient ecosystem approach. Thus, the deal is expected to provide optimised biometrics interoperability between airports, border control authorities, as well as airlines. In addition, it will also optimise and complement Amadeus’ existing airline and airport value proposition, which was developed in order to focus on offering a frictionless experience for all passengers. This process will take place by improving the company’s overall operations and driving effective and comprehensive disruption management.



