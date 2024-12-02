ALTO adds ACI Fraud Management to its Retails Payments solution





ALTO operates one of Indonesia’s largest payment and acquiring networks and uses ACI for card-based transaction switching. It also operates ACI’s fraud prevention solution across a range of real-time and alternative payment and merchant acquiring solutions such as QR code real-time payments.

ACI is a strategic payments technology partner to ALTO and the implementation of ACI Fraud Management expands an already long-term relationship between the two organisations.

The partnership helps ALTO address regulatory requirements, capture growth in alternative payments and respond to future developments of the BI-FAST national payment gateway within the Indonesian market. The addition of real-time security means ALTO is also further safeguarding its operations and customers’ data.

