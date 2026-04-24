Ant International, a global payments and fintech solutions provider, has announced the completion of a full privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) upgrade for Alipay+, its global wallet gateway solution.

Alipay+ is described as one of the first digital payment solutions to fully deploy PETs in a live operational setting, providing greater data privacy assurance for the 1.8 billion e-wallet users connected to its network.

PETs are digital tools and techniques that enable data to be processed and analysed while keeping commercially sensitive information protected. With the upgrade, all data processed by Alipay+ is encrypted before processing and remains unidentifiable by Ant International throughout the entire payment lifecycle. Only encrypted data is transferred to Alipay+ for processing, reducing the risk associated with transmitting sensitive information across borders.

Regulatory collaboration and open-source commitment

The implementation involved close collaboration with Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission, which evaluated a proof-of-concept for PETs-enabled AI prediction model training. The proof-of-concept demonstrated that Alipay+ and an e-wallet partner could jointly train an AI prediction model based on common customers without sharing or transferring original customer data. The PDPC has released practical guidance on data classification and handling in such scenarios, including a determination that secret shares generated in multi-party computation would not constitute personal data for receiving parties.

Furthermore, Ant International has also participated in IMDA's PET Sandbox and maintains a Master Research Collaboration Agreement with NTU Singapore's Digital Trust Centre to advance research on PETs for cross-border payments. The PETs codebase will be open-sourced in phases to provide partners with full visibility and control over deployments. Alipay+ partners are invited to work with Ant International to onboard PETs into their own operations.

Talking about the news, Jiang-Ming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer of Ant International, said the upgrade gives partners and customers assurance that their data remains private throughout the payment lifecycle, even to Ant International itself.