Akurateco has integrated Fraudio's antifraud technology into its platform to protect PIX transactions for clients operating in Brazil.

The move enables acquiring banks, payment service providers, and enterprise merchants in Brazil to apply real-time fraud detection to PIX transactions without leaving the Akurateco environment.

PIX, Brazil's instant payment system, has drawn increasing fraud activity, with reported losses through the system reaching approximatively USD 545 million (BRL 2.7 billion) in recent years. The integration between Akurateco and Fraudio is designed to address this exposure directly, applying AI-driven fraud scoring and transaction monitoring within the orchestration layer.

Regulatory context and compliance

Brazil's regulatory environment around PIX fraud prevention has been evolving, with the Central Bank of Brazil introducing mandatory antifraud protocols and expanded dispute mechanisms during 2025. Akurateco's clients will be able to meet these requirements through the integrated platform, reducing the operational complexity of compliance for institutions and merchants processing PIX volumes.

Fraudio's technology draws on a centralised, network-driven dataset that spans issuers, acquirers, and the payment instruments they process. This architecture enables real-time contextual analysis across transactions, merchants, cards, and related entities, allowing clients to identify patterns and emerging threats that may not be visible within a single institution's portfolio.

Latin America expansion and go-to-market activity

The integration reflects Akurateco's broader push into Latin America, a region the company has identified as a growth priority. The two companies plan to pursue joint go-to-market activities across the region, targeting digital payment operators in markets where real-time payment adoption is accelerating.

A company official at Fraudio noted that the partnership has been in place for close to five years, and that extending the collaboration to cover PIX transactions represents a further development of joint fraud prevention work across global markets.

For Akurateco's clients, particularly those expanding their Brazil operations, the integration consolidates fraud protection and payment orchestration within a single platform, reducing dependency on standalone point solutions for antifraud compliance.

Brazil remains one of the largest real-time payments markets globally, and regulatory pressure on fraud mitigation is continuing to increase. Partnerships of this type reflect a growing tendency among payment infrastructure providers to embed compliance and risk tooling directly into orchestration layers, rather than treating these as separate vendor relationships.