ACI Worldwide's Network Intelligence Technology fights payment fraud

The new technology enables banks, processors, acquirers, and networks to augment fraud prevention strategies by allowing them to share industry-wide fraud signals by feeding their machine learning models and leveraging their machine learning technology. It offers industry players a hybrid approach towards fraud prevention, combining the strength of custom, proprietary signals and complementing them with signals exchanged within the consortium of industry participants.

ACI’s Network Intelligence Technology allows industry players to:

Consume, distribute, and exchange fraud signals without exposing raw data.

Adopt a hybrid approach towards fraud prevention, combining the strength of custom, proprietary signals with signals exchanged within the consortium.

Incorporate signals from third-party fraud intelligence sources.

Choose which insights to adopt into models and which to contribute to community findings.

Leverage individual signals rather than a single opaque model dominated by the largest contributor.

Create informative and contextually meaningful data features, focused on individual requirements.

Understand localised threats before they become endemic.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.