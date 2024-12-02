ACI and DFS team up for data security when getting fuel

Beyond EMV, point-to-point encryption (P2PE) further secures card data at a potential breach point during payment processing. The DFS product is a point of sale-agnostic product that can be implemented for fuel convenience retailers’ forecourt transactions. The product works to secure payments on DFS hardware in a variety of set ups, whether the customer uses the card reader or a contactless reader with their card or mobile wallet.

The joint solution focuses on encrypting payment card industry cardholder data at the point of interaction, and it protects the data from the point it is entered to the point it is decrypted at the payments platform. This technology protects sensitive data from skimmers, network sniffers, malware and other threats on both internal and external networks. P2PE is foundational in securing a payments network.

