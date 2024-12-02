23% of US shoppers who experienced fraud no longer use BNPL – Callsign study

According to the results of the study, nearly a third (31%) of those who experienced fraud now worry about paying for things online, but more strikingly, 23% no longer use any BNPL services and 18% no longer use the corresponding retail website.

Key findings include:

76% of those who use BNPL services believe their BNPL provider will protect their personal data

However, of those who use BNPL, one in seven have experienced fraud

45% of those who use multiple BNPL services use the same email and password for all their accounts.

55% of those surveyed believe that BNPL providers should be most responsible for protecting their customers against from fraud

Almost half (48%) of US-based adults surveyed use BNPL services to make purchases, increasing to 61% in the 18– 34-year-old population. These are significant numbers when you consider that 1 in 7 of these individuals has been a victim of fraud, extrapolating to a staggering 22 million American adults.

But despite the prevalence of fraud, more than three-quarters (76%) of consumers who use these services trust BNPL providers to protect their personal data and protect them from fraud (75%). On the other hand, of the general population that has not used BNPL, those figures drop to 53% and 51% respectively.

