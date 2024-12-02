The importance of control and transparency for Digital Trust & Safety

Merchants have started to offer more flexible shopping options, such as Buy Online, Return in Store (BORIS), and BOPIS, for example, in a bid to consolidate the omnichannel experience for their consumers. How have fraudsters exploited this move?

Fraudsters have already taken advantage of BOPIS because:

a) this is a new channel that many merchants just launched (or significantly expanded) due to COVID-19. With many newly launched fulfilment options or functionalities, risk mitigation isn’t always the business’ focus. Fraudsters are often the earliest adopters of new features and flock to where they see the potential for financial gain;

b) in the past, fraudsters would take advantage of delivery options like next-day shipping in order to get online orders fast. Trust & Safety teams would often see this as a risky signal. Now, the expectation is that all BOPIS orders should be fulfilled and ready for pick up in a few hours. This gives the merchant very little time to do fraud screens when conducting manual review. In general, merchants don’t want to risk a negative customer experience so they will err on the side of fulfilling the order;

c) during the physical pick up, very little verification is done. Buyers are usually wearing face masks so it’s difficult to verify identity.

With the significant growth of ecommerce purchases, a seamless transaction is just as important as a secure one. What are the best practices to enrich transaction details so as to avoid false positives, chargebacks, and boost customer experience?

Merchants must deploy checkout flows that have dynamic friction. Knowing that 99%+ of transactions are from legitimate customers, merchants should enable 1-click (or nearly 1-click) checkout for these customers. Every extra click and keystroke compromises customer conversion rate.

Merchants should only introduce friction (like having the customer enter in a CVV code) less than 1% of the time. Obviously, this takes a highly accurate machine learning driven system to know when to dynamically introduce this friction. This dynamic friction can become a competitive advantage for a merchant.

Sift has pioneered the Digital Trust & Safety approach in 2019. What is the value proposition of it now, with all these shifts in customer behaviour and fraud attempts increases, and why should businesses embrace it?