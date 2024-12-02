Staying compliant and using 3DS Exemptions effectively to minimise friction for your customers

Exemptions help reduce any friction that SCA may bring to the consumer’s journey. However, merchants don’t always flag out these types of transactions correctly, or they fail to respond to a soft decline, and the issuer doesn’t recognise the exemption. Who can support them in this matter and how?

Netcetera supports merchants and card issuers in the correct application of SCA exemptions with certified 3-DSecure test environments. In August 2020, Netcetera launched a 3-D Secure testing platform together with Mastercard to help merchants prepare for EMV 3DS 2.x requirements and the Mastercard Identity Check programme. The testing platform is based on Netcetera’s proven 3-D Secure Access Control Server and is certified to the latest 3DS 2.2 standard. Merchants now can perform real-time tests including the use of SCA exemptions to improve frictionless consumer experience. Whoever is interested in registering for the 3DS Testing Platform, should check out this page.

The reliability and safety associated with the merchant testing platform launched in August 2020 have led to the extension of the existing partnership with Mastercard for the development of a new 3-D Secure testing platform for issuers. In July 2021, Netcetera launched a new testing platform for card issuers, helping them to end-to-end test the app-based authentication flow. Issuers can register on the platform and use Netcetera’s acquiring services to initiate app-based 3-D Secure transactions and address any problems before operating in a live environment.





When the issuer rejects the exemption requests from the acquirer, what would be the next step?

If the issuer rejects a request for an acquirer exemption in authorisation, the merchant may not send the transaction for approval a second time with a different acquirer exemption. After the soft decline, the merchant must send the transaction first to 3-DSecure authentication and then resubmit the transaction for authorisation. For successful authentication, the issuer may still apply an exemption or perform the cardholder authentication.



