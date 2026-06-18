Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud has become one of the most pressing challenges facing banks, fintechs, and payment providers worldwide. As real-time payments gain traction and fraudsters become increasingly sophisticated, financial institutions are being forced to rethink how they identify and stop scams before money leaves a customer's account.

In the first episode of Executive Conversations by The Paypers, host Dwayne Gefferie sits down with André Ferraz, Co-founder and CEO of Incognia, and Joe Wilson, Board Member at bunq, to explore how APP fraud is evolving, why traditional fraud controls are struggling to keep pace, and what financial institutions can do to better protect customers.

Key topics covered in the episode include:

Why APP fraud continues to grow

Where traditional fraud controls fall short

How banks are approaching prevention

The role of AI and behavioural signals in protecting customers

What the future of fraud prevention could look like

As instant payments continue to accelerate globally, the ability to detect and prevent APP fraud in real time will become a critical differentiator for financial institutions seeking to protect customers and maintain trust.

During the conversation, André Ferraz and Joe Wilson also discuss how fraudsters are increasingly combining sophisticated social engineering techniques with AI-powered tools to create highly convincing scams. The episode explores the growing challenge of mule accounts, the importance of continuous identity verification, and why greater collaboration across the financial ecosystem may be essential to stopping fraudulent transactions before they reach criminal networks.

Watch the full conversation to hear expert perspectives on the future of fraud prevention and the measures financial institutions can take to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated scams.

About Executive Conversations by The Paypers

Executive Conversations by The Paypers is a podcast series that brings together senior industry executives and leading voices in global payments and fintech for high-level discussions on the trends, tensions, and opportunities shaping the industry today.

Each episode is a genuine on-the-record exchange on relevant conversations with the people driving change in payments, fintech, and more. Hosted by Dwayne Gefferie, the series gives listeners direct access to the thinking of the executives and experts who are defining where the industry is headed next.