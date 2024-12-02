Digging into known and emerging fraud trends in retail – interview with Mango

With Buy Online Pick up In Store (BOPIS), as well as Buy Online, Pick up at the Curb (BOPAC), or BORIS surging amid COVID-19, have fraud types such as BOPIS fraud, refund fraud also increased?

It is true that with this COVID-19, online orders, in general, have skyrocketed incredibly, and this has had a positive effect for the business, but on the other hand, it has represented a very hard time in the containment of fraud. Unfortunately, the stores have closed for a while, so that any fraudulent customer relationship with the stores has been minimised. However, in the face of the avalanche of online sales, the fraudulent customers have completely changed their approach and their performance, which has allowed it to blend in very well with legitimate customers.

That has meant an incredible job for the fraud team in separating the big wheat from the chaff and being able to analyse behaviours, create new patterns of legitimate customers and fraudulent customers that have allowed us to detect them and therefore stop that fraud.

Once customers return to buy in stores regularly, these services will have special relevance, basically because they are strategic for businesses that seek to provide an omnichannel experience.

What about the old patterns such as ATO, omnichannel fraud? Have fraudsters improved their tactics and took advantage of the loopholes even more?

One thing we’ve been working on for a long time is studying customer behaviours. I think it is very relevant not only to focus on how the customers behave in the trade itself, but what they do outside, anonymously of course. This strategy enriches the information and facilitates decision-making, as your client behaves outside your company with a high degree of probability that they will behave the same in yours.

This is critical in fraud, because yes, the business always goes after the fraudulent, but if you know how the fraudster behaves both outside and inside, you can establish rules that allow you to have alerts, not deny directly, because companies are to sell and consequently make the best decision for your business.

Obviously, those who are dedicated to fraud know about this and what they do is increasingly resemble legitimate clients, therefore, if you only stay with what a client does within your business you are missing a part of the movie. And to see the full movie, machine learning tools, agile providers, and, above all, a great team constantly monitoring this data with the objective are key.

What is the situation with chargebacks, especially in fashion retailing? More illegitimate chargebacks in 2020 and beyond?

Unfortunately, during this crisis that we are experiencing, chargebacks have increased in many new businesses that due to the COVID-19 situation have been forced to run online stores.

Other large merchants that had the fraud team as a commodity have also been impacted by an increase in fraud that has led to a growth in chargebacks. In our particular case, due to all the efforts we make in the area of fraud and total alignment with the business, we have been able not only to detect fraud but also to stop it, reducing chargeback ratios and considerably increasing acceptance. The fraud team in our company not only has the mission of fraud prevention but also that of selling more, and now more than ever.

What best practices would you share for successfully handling large volumes of online sales in a frictionless and secure way?