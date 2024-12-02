SOS on SIF: Why synthetic identity fraud is an urgent issue for FIs and online businesses everywhere

Financial crimes cost businesses and consumers billions of dollars each year. According to the Seattle, Washington division of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), identity theft complaints submitted to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) have risen 361% during the first nine months of 2021 (41,984 IC3 complaints between January-September 2021) compared with 2019 (15,519 IC3 complaints). Adding to this sobering statistic, in 2020, the FBI identified synthetic identity fraud (SIF) as the fastest growing type of financial crime. This article aims to explain what SIF is, why it matters, and what companies can do to prevent it.

Synthetic identity fraud is a relatively new type of fraud but has quickly gained attention due to the losses financial institutions have incurred, most recently estimated at more than USD 6 billion annually in the US alone.

The US Federal Reserve started an effort in 2018 to shine a light on SIF across the financial services sector. To help promote better understanding within the industry and more consistent reporting, the Federal Reserve convened a focus group with a dozen industry members to create a standard definition of SIF. The group defined SIF as ‘the use of a combination of personally identifiable information (PII) to fabricate a person or entity in order to commit a dishonest act for personal or financial gain.’

Essentially, a synthetic identity is ‘cobbled together’ by the fraudster and may contain both real and fake elements. For example, a synthetic identity used to apply for a line of credit in the US could contain a made-up name, a legitimate address, a social security number belonging to a person not associated in any way with the address, and a bogus phone number. With vast swaths of PII available for sale on the dark web due to a myriad of data breaches in recent years, it is easier than ever for criminals to create new identities.

How is this fraud perpetrated?

SIF begins with a fraudster applying for a new credit card, loan, or another line of credit with a synthetic identity. With no credit history tied to this profile, either the request may be declined, or an introductory limit is granted. If denied, the fraudster will then apply elsewhere until they are approved. Fraudsters typically make smaller purchases and pay promptly to build enough ‘good’ credit history to subsequently request higher limits and new credit lines. Once the fraudster has access to a substantial credit line, they will max out the synthetic’s available credit and vanish.

As social security numbers have been used for decades as identifiers for banking and financial services in the US, these entities are especially vulnerable to SIF. Social security numbers belonging to children and the elderly are particularly attractive to fraudsters, especially since kids are unlikely to have established credit and seniors are less likely to routinely review their credit reports.

Companies with inadequate fraud detection systems may not properly distinguish between a synthetic identity and a new customer, giving the fraudster who created the synthetic identity easy access to credit. When a synthetic identity racks up bad debt, the financial institution is generally left holding the bag because there is not a legitimate consumer to initiate collections.

What actions can be taken to combat synthetic identity fraud?

To mitigate and ultimately prevent SIF, companies need to do more than merely validate individual pieces of PII; more precisely, they must examine the legitimacy of the relationship between PII elements. For example, does the applicant’s full name match with the social security number, address, and phone number? If the information provided does not match completely, is there a partial match?

An article posted on Forbes in 2019 estimates that synthetic identity fraud results in an average loss of USD 10,000 per account. Spending as little as one dollar per account on electronic identity verification (eIDV) through a service like GDC’s Worldview platform can prevent SIF. This same investment in eIDV can also generate hundreds of dollars in customer lifetime value on legitimate accounts by ensuring a friction-free onboarding process. Identifying and preventing SIF at onboarding is critical in stopping criminals from perpetrating this rampant and rapidly growing threat to companies everywhere.

