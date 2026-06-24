In the first week of June in Amsterdam, Money20/20 Europe marked its tenth anniversary with a show that made one thing unmistakably clear: the fintech landscape is transforming faster and more fundamentally than at any point in the past decade. Over three days, more than 7,500 attendees, 2,300 companies, and 450 speakers gathered to explore how AI, digital assets, payments infrastructure, and regulation are converging at unprecedented speed.

As I noted during the show, the industry has ‘entered a new phase of transformation,’ a shift reflected not only on stage but also in the urgency of conversations throughout the event. From the moment the doors opened, it was clear that this year felt different, more focused, more ambitious, and more decisive.

A new era defined by AI and agentic finance

The opening keynote, part of Money Open, set the tone. Kraken Co‑CEO Arjun Sethi warned of a ‘regulatory Frankenstein problem’ and predicted a dramatic shift in capital management, stating that ‘in the future, 100% of my capital will be managed by AI agents rather than traditional banking and financial institutions.’ His remarks framed the week’s discussions around agentic AI, programmable money, and the institutionalisation of digital assets.

Major announcements signal a shift from experimentation to deployment

This year saw more strategic announcements than any previous Money20/20 Europe, underscoring a decisive move from pilots to production. MoneyGram, M0, and Stellar launched MGUSD, a native US dollar stablecoin that will underpin a growing suite of services across its global network, marking a milestone in the institutionalisation of digital assets. Worldline, Mastercard, and ING unveiled Europe’s first production‑ready agentic payments flow, demonstrating Mastercard Agent Pay running securely across the full end‑to‑end payment chain. Just before the closing of the show on Day 3, Revolut also announced the introduction of five new credit cards for the UK market.

Collectively, these announcements reflected a broader shift: fintech is entering a phase where AI‑driven automation, programmable money, and embedded intelligence are becoming foundational to financial services. For me, this was the clearest signal yet that the industry has moved beyond experimentation, the future is being built in real time.

A more regulated, more integrated fintech landscape

Four themes dominated the show: autonomous AI driving an agentic age; the great rebundling of financial services; the rewiring of the money stack through stablecoins and new infrastructure; and regulation emerging as a strategic advantage.

AI discussions focused on real deployment rather than hype. Banks and fintechs showcased AI in fraud detection, credit decisioning, customer operations, and compliance, with a growing emphasis on responsible, transparent, and scalable use. For many firms, the challenge has shifted from adopting AI to governing it. Europe’s regulatory environment, shaped by the EU AI Act and evolving supervisory expectations, is pushing institutions to build transparency, auditability, and risk controls into AI systems from day one.

Digital assets: institutional, regulated and integrated

Digital assets took on a far more mature role this year. Stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and blockchain‑based settlement were discussed as core components of future financial infrastructure. The launch of The New Intersection of Money: Where TradFi and DeFi Converge, a Money20/20 book led by Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20, together with her global team of expert co‑authors, Ian Fong (VP Content, Asia), Dhanum Nursigadoo (Content Manager, Europe), Virginia Pereira Alvarez (Content Manager, USA), Kinga Swiderska (Exhibition Director, Middle East), and Tina Loncaric (Global Director of Public Relations), underscored the industry’s shift toward interoperability between traditional and decentralised systems.

Europe’s sovereignty ambitions take centre stage

A recurring theme across the event was Europe’s determination to strengthen its financial sovereignty. Leaders emphasised the need to reduce external dependencies and reinforce control over critical financial infrastructure from cross‑border payment resilience to unified digital identity, cloud and data sovereignty, and long‑term regulatory harmonisation.

The European Payments Initiative (EPI), together with Bizum, SIBS, Vipps MobilePay, and Bancomat, announced a new MoU aimed at enabling seamless cross‑border payments across Europe. The move reinforces Europe’s push to build a unified, sovereign payments framework at continental scale. It was clear in every conversation I had with European leaders that sovereignty is no longer a theoretical ambition; it’s a strategic imperative.

Policy20: regulators step into the conversation

Money20/20’s Policy20 convened more than 40 senior regulators, central bankers, and policymakers for closed‑door sessions on AI governance, digital asset regulation, and cross‑border interoperability. Their participation reflects a broader trend: regulators are increasingly shaping technological change rather than reacting to it.

Standout sessions that defined the show

In Europe’s Payments Crossroads, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski and Fiserv Co‑President Takis Georgakopoulos delivered a candid assessment of Europe’s competitive position. Siemiatkowski challenged incumbents on consumer value, noting, ‘personally, I was inspired by businesses like IKEA or Walmart. Businesses that when they reached a certain scale, gave back to consumers. When was the last time you saw an incumbent bank have a good quarter and lower interest rates?’

Georgakopoulos warned against framing progress as a choice between innovation and sovereignty: ‘if Europe is thinking about a trade‑off between sovereignty and innovation, that’s an unfortunate place to be. The talent and the payments infrastructure are here.’ Together, their perspectives underscored a shared message: Europe has the ingredients to lead, but only if incumbents, innovators, and regulators move in step.

In The Big Debate: Are Stablecoins Revolutionary or Rhetoric?, Chris Mason (Orbital), Sophia Furber (S&P Global), Leda Glyptis (Bourn), and Tony McLaughlin (Ubyx Inc.) examined the gap between hype and real‑world traction. McLaughlin argued that the real barrier is not issuance but acceptance, while Glyptis stressed that global adoption hinges on regulators moving faster to enable mainstream institutional use.

Industry leaders shape the narrative

Along with Klarna, many industry leaders from BBVA, ABN AMRO, Mastercard, and eToro, contributed insights on Embedded Finance, digital identity, and cross‑border liquidity. The Startup Pitch Competition showcased emerging innovation in fraud prevention, identity and AI‑native finance. UK‑based Aviel Intelligence won for its synthetic‑persona technology that detects mule accounts in real time and presented the company in front of a global media audience together with leading startups Fraudio, Vouchsafe, Softbees, SAPI, and Serene. As always, the startup community brought energy and urgency, reminding me why this industry moves so quickly.

What it means for the fintech sector

Across more than 100 hours of content, one message was clear: the future of fintech will be shaped by convergence. This includes the integration of AI with human decision‑making, the blending of traditional and decentralised finance, and the alignment of regulatory and technological frameworks. Competitive advantage is shifting toward intelligent systems that act autonomously, programmable money that enables new economic models, and regulatory coordination that rewards institutions that adapt quickly and embed compliance into their core systems.

As the industry adapts to these changes, attention now turns to what comes next, starting with Money20/20 Middle East, taking place from 14–16 September 2026 in Riyadh, followed by Money20/20 USA from 18–21 October 2026 in Las Vegas, a key milestone on the global fintech calendar. The momentum continues into 2027 as Money20/20 Asia heads back to Bangkok from 27–29 April 2027, and Money20/20 Europe returns to Amsterdam from 8–10 June 2027, setting the stage for another landmark year of innovation and collaboration. After a decade of watching this industry evolve from the front row, I’ve never seen energy like this, and I can’t wait to see where it carries us next.

About the author

Bryony Naylor is Vice President of Money20/20 Europe, recognised for clear communication, collaborative leadership, and a solutions-driven approach. Based in the UK, she leads the European show, bringing together content, operations, marketing, and commercial teams to deliver a market-leading event that drives the global conversation in financial services.

About the company

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms.